Tiffany Stratton breaks character to talk about the current situation of the WWE locker room

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently spoke about the locker room ambiance in the company. The star has gradually become a major performer on the blue brand ever since her main roster debut.

The self-proclaimed Center of the Universe shot to fame at Elimination Chamber in Australia. She went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year. Currently, Tiffany occupies a prominent position on the SmackDown roster and is regularly featured on TV.

Tiffany spoke out of character during a recent interview with David LaGreca of Busted Open. Stratton claimed that the WWE locker room was spiteful back in the day but things have changed since. She claimed the roster members were nice to each other and the environment was healthy for everyone to thrive.

"The locker room, honestly, I was not expecting it. I feel like the locker room, it used to be a lot more 'cattier' I guess you could say. Things have like, everybody loves each other in that locker room. Everybody is sweet to one another. It's cool to be nice. I definitely think the locker room is such a great place right now." [From 5:07 - 5:28]

Tiffany Stratton also spoke about her popularity in WWE

During the same conversation, Tiffany Stratton discussed how she gained popularity in the company. She mentioned the Elimination Chamber event in Australia was the turning point for her.

"Yeah, I honestly feel like everything kinda happened overnight. I feel everything initially happened for me in Australia. That was kind of when there was the 'Tiffy Time' chants, it was my first real PLE on the main roster, I wasn't really kinda over with the crowd yet," Tiffany said.

Tiffany Stratton is currently in possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, her friendship with Nia Jax has complicated her plans to cash in the contract.

It will be interesting to see when Stratton decides to finally cash in her contract to win championship gold.

