Bayley takes a shot at former Damage CTRL stablemate with a throwback photo ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to Instagram to share a throwback photo featuring herself and Dakota Kai.

Kai recently betrayed Bayley during a tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors. After seemingly initially aligning with her former leader in the feud with Damage CTRL, Kai walked out on Bayley on WWE SmackDown, leading to yet another attack by IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley shared a selfie of Kai, where the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be seen throwing up the middle finger.

Bayley warned Dakota Kai ahead of WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to Instagram to send a warning message to Dakota Kai ahead of their singles match on WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model threatened to expose her former stablemate and explained her reason for choosing Kai as a member of the original Damage CTRL trio. She also challenged Kai to bring her best to face her and dared her to not hold back in their bout tonight. It will be interesting to see the role played by the rest of Damage CTRL tonight.

Bayley wrote:

"I brought you in because I knew you were special. I knew how talented you were, unlike anyone on the roster in so many ways. I saw myself in you - the way nobody quite believed in you the way that they should, and the way you used that as fuel to make yourself such a unique performer. I can’t wait to see if I was right. Are you really that good? Or did I just see what I wanted to see because you were my friend.. I want the real you tomorrow @imkingkota, I dare you not to hold back."

The original Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, Kai, and IYO SKY debuted at SummerSlam 2022. Since then, Kai and SKY have won the Women's Tag Team Championships twice and Bayley also played a crucial role in SKY winning the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

