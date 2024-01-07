Bayley takes WWE Superstar's Royal Rumble claim personally; shares message

A bold claim made by a WWE Superstar for the upcoming Royal Rumble Match on social media did not go down well with Bayley. The Damage CTRL leader sent a clear message of her own.

The name in question is Bianca Belair. The former WWE Women's Champion confronted Bayley in a backstage segment on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The latter, accompanied by her stable mates, made claims to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year. The EST interrupted and claimed that she would win the said match instead. After Belair left, Dakota Kai turned to Bayley and asked her to do something about the 34-year-old.

Following the most recent episode of the blue brand, Bianca Belair took to her Instagram and made a bold claim for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She stated that she would create history by becoming the first-ever woman to win the match on two different occasions.

"You can’t rewrite history, but I’m about to recreate it. Royal Rumble 2024 2x. #ESTofWWE #RoyalRumble," wrote Bianca.

Bayley responded to Belair's claim and stated that the latter's quotes did not intimidate her:

"Your stupid quotes don’t scare me," Bayley commented.

For those unaware, Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2021. She then went on to defeat former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One. Bayley, on the other hand, is yet to win the match.

Bayley's rival Bianca Belair shared her experience while shooting for her upcoming project outside WWE

Bianca Belair is set to feature in an upcoming reality television show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, alongside real-life husband Montez Ford. The show is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on February 2.

On an episode of The Wrestling Classic, The EST opened up on her experience shooting for the show. Bianca revealed that having cameras following her around was a weird experience:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

It is not the first project for Bianca Belair outside of the Stamford-based company. She has previously done commercials for snacks such as Slim Jim. It will be interesting to see the wrestling couple in a different avatar through the reality TV show.

