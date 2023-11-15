Bianca Belair makes honest admission about upcoming project with husband Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently revealed that she is working on a special project with her husband Montez Ford.

Belair recently returned to WWE television on the October 27, 2023, episode of SmackDown after being away from in-ring action for almost two months due to a possible injury she suffered after Damage CTRL attacked her on the August 18 episode of the blue brand. The EST recently locked horns with IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at Crown Jewel but lost after interference from a returning Kairi Sane.

Meanwhile, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins have aligned themselves with Bobby Lashley to form a fearsome faction. During their latest televised match on the October 27 episode of the Friday Night Show, Ford and Dawkins managed to come out victorious against The LWO.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, Bianca Belair spoke about an upcoming reality television show called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which would follow her and her husband's personal and professional lives. The show will air on Hulu in February.

The EST said that it was pretty weird for her to witness all of the cameras following her around in her personal life because she is a shy person at home, which is the opposite of what her character is in the Stamford-based promotion.

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Belair said. [From 02:42 to 03:20]

You can check out the whole interview below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair said she wanted to show who she is in real life through her project with Montez Ford

In the same interview, Bianca Belair mentioned that she wanted to show the world who she is outside of WWE.

"But I just wanted to be myself at home and show who I am outside of it. So it was an adjustment, but I got to be just genuine and real. So hopefully everyone enjoys it." [From 03:43 to 03:54]

