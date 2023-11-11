Unexpected heel turn happens as Grand Slam Champion betrays Bianca Belair to become Damage CTRL's 5th member on SmackDown

Damage CTRL has not one but TWO more additions, making it a powerhouse five-woman faction, which came at the cost of Bianca Belair. In the main event of SmackDown, The EST of WWE was betrayed by her partner as the stable has expanded further.

This week on SmackDown, Kairi Sane was informally inducted as the fourth Damage CTRL member despite some resistance from Bayley. Bianca Belair brought Charlotte Flair and Asuka to team up against Bayley, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane in the latter's first match back in WWE in three years.

The Empress of Tomorrow intentionally missed her hand when Bianca Belair went to tag Asuka in. She spat mist on her face, turning heel and hugging it out with her old Kabuki Warriors partner, Kairi Sane.

The match ended in a no-contest thanks to a beatdown from Damage CTRL, and the faction now stands with five members on their side.

While there's no confirmation yet, it appears like WarGames is the destination for this story. Shotzi tried to come out and make the save, but the numbers game proved too much for her.

Assuming Dakota Kai is fit and ready for WarGames (still a big IF), the other side will feature Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and two other stars.

Again, this assumes it's a Five-on-Five and not a Four-on-Four. The RAW WarGames match appears to be the latter tha butt could easily change.

