"I can’t wait to kick the crap out of you" - Bayley targets RAW superstar for potential comeback feud

Has Bayley targeted Rhea Ripley as her first opponent when she returns from injury?

Prior to the company returning to the road in front of the WWE Universe, Bayley was injured in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. It was a heartbreaking injury for someone who helped carry the company on her back throughout the course of the pandemic when WWE had to perform in front of no fans.

The injury is reported to be her ACL, and WWE has stated that she will miss nine months before being able to return to the ring, which would put her on track to hopefully return in time for next year's WrestleMania. Despite being so far off, it appears that Bayley knows who she wants to wrestle against when she returns...former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Bayley responded to a Rhea Ripley tweet this afternoon where the latter said that she's starting to enjoy and relish in the sensation of pain.

"I can't wait to kick the crap out of you Rhea," Bayley tweeted.

Bayley and Rhea Ripley have never faced each other one-on-one

Bayley has wrestled many women on the WWE roster over the years, but she has never been able to have a one-on-one match against Rhea Ripley.

There is no doubt that Bayley and Ripley would be able to tear the house down in any arena WWE would host the matchup in.

While the two women are currently on different brands, the WWE Draft that is reportedly happening in October could change all that well before Bayley returns to the company next year.

What do you think about Bayley wanting to work with Rhea Ripley? Is that a match you'd like to see when she returns to the ring in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

