Bayley teases her appearance at WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE Superstar Spectacle will include appearances from several WWE stars. Bayley recently implied that she will be one of the many Superstars who may appear at the said event.

WWE Network's official Twitter account had uploaded a promotional tweet regarding the Superstar Spectacle show. Bayley replied to the tweet to create some buzz on social media:

WWE Network's Twitter account directly mentioned Superstars like Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz as confirmed appearances for the Superstar Spectacle event, among many other stars. As one can see above, Bayley was included in the promotional picture, and she acknowledged the same through Twitter.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere on WWE Network at 9:30 a.m. ET, as well as on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, January 26 at 8 p.m. IST. It will be a two-hour event that will emanate from the ThunderDome. The show will also feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in action along with a special spotlight on Indian culture.

Cody Rhodes takes a shot at Bayley's new talk show

"The Ding Dong, Hello! Show" recently debuted on WWE SmackDown with Bayley as the host. Bianca Belair was the first guest on the inaugural edition of the talk show.

Many fans have drawn comparisons between Bayley's new show to "The Waiting Room" segments on AEW Dynamite. Dr. Britt Baker had Cody as a guest on The Waiting Room around the time when Bayley also debuted her show on WWE SmackDown.

When a fan tweeted about Britt Baker's potential action figure, Cody replied and took a shot at Britt Baker and Bayley's respective talk shows by directly acknowledging the fan comparisons between them:

Advertisement

After she okie doked me on that ding dong waiting time show the other day...



might be waiting awhile



🧾 https://t.co/bK0GzH2od7 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 19, 2021

Interestingly, Bayley has also given a subtle reaction towards the possibility of having Cody on The Ding Dong, Hello! Show.

Bayley's record-breaking SmackDown Women's Championship reign came to an end when Sasha Banks defeated her for the title at Hell in a Cell 2020. Bayley is currently embroiled in a feud against Bianca Belair on Friday Night SmackDown, on the Road to Royal Rumble 2021.