Top WWE Superstar teases NXT return as part of feud with Cora Jade

Who will Roxanne Perez choose to step into the ring with Cora Jade on WWE NXT this month?

During The Grayson Waller Effect talk show last night on NXT, it was revealed that Roxanne Perez would receive her rematch against Cora Jade at Halloween Havoc. Prior to their match, both women will get to choose someone from the WWE roster to face their opponent in order to soften them up before their clash.

Following last night's episode of WWE NXT, the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley took to social media teasing that she could be Perez or Jade's opponent this month on NXT. Tweeting out:

"Anyone on the roster huh....?" Bayley wrote.

Who will Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez select as each other's opponents ahead of Halloween Havoc?

While Grayson Waller made it clear that the entire WWE roster is fair game for Jade and Perez to choose from on the road to Halloween Havoc, something tells us that Omos won't be selected despite Waller suggesting him last night.

Based on their history, it would be interesting to see Cora Jade choose Natalya as Roxanne Perez's opponent, as Nattie had a win over Jade earlier this year in NXT.

If Perez selects Bayley to take on Jade, it would arguably be her biggest match in WWE to date. It would also most likely leave Jade going into Halloween Havoc with a loss against her heated rival.

What do you make of Bayley's tweet? Do you think the leader of Damage CTRL will make an appearance on WWE NXT soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

