×
Create
Notifications

Bayley teases returning at Royal Rumble to eliminate WWE SmackDown personality

Could we see The Role Model in the Royal Rumble match?
Could we see The Role Model in the Royal Rumble match?
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Jan 13, 2022 10:15 AM IST
News

Recently, Bayley joked about entering the women's Royal Rumble match so she can eliminate Kayla Braxton.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action for almost a year now after injuring her knee. Many fans are hopeful that she will be a surprise entrant in the upcoming Rumble match as they have been awaiting her return for quite some time.

WWE The Bump recently sent out a tweet asking fans if Kayla Braxton should declare for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Bayley said if Kayla does, she will return without a doubt to throw the latter out of the match:

If she does, then I am without a doubt making my return just to throw her out so far she lands on Michael Coles dumb face. twitter.com/wwethebump/sta…

Bayley could be a surprise entrant in the WWE women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley is one of the biggest female stars in WWE. She made history by becoming the first-ever female Grand Slam Champion. She has done it all except win a Royal Rumble match.

Several weeks ago, Bayley gave a major update on her knee injury, saying she's preparing to return soon:

"My knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great...so, I mean, it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know...you better be ready, better be ready."
Well, I wanna wrestle

Also ReadArticle Continues below

WWE unveiled the names of 19 women who'll compete in this year's Royal Rumble. The list includes Mickie James, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and more. The Role Model could be revealed as a surprise entrant.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी