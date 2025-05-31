Bayley thanks legendary AEW star after receiving a major invitation

Bayley was invited to a special session hosted by a legendary AEW star and had a huge role to play. She sent a message of thanks to the AEW legend following this appearance.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, and the brother of former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, just so happens to run The Rhodes Wrestling Academy, where he helps train the next generation of top wrestlers. He has been with AEW for a long time now, and his stint has been longer than any single WWE stint of his so far, which is saying something.

He invited Bayley over to The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas, and she responded by thanking him for having her.

Ad

Trending

"Such a great crew, thank you for the space," Bayley posted.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Role Model hasn't been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania 41, when she was taken out and replaced by Becky Lynch in the tag team title match. The Man revealed that she was the one who took the Grand Slam Champion out of action, and she has yet to return since.

Since then, Becky Lynch has been feuding with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. It also provides a new goal for Bayley to achieve, as she has basically done it all and won it all.

Ad

Expand Tweet

That is, of course, barring capturing the Intercontinental and Women's US Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More