Bayley thanks legendary AEW star after receiving a major invitation

Bayley was invited to a special session hosted by a legendary AEW star and had a huge role to play. She sent a message of thanks to the AEW legend following this appearance.
Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, and the brother of former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, just so happens to run The Rhodes Wrestling Academy, where he helps train the next generation of top wrestlers. He has been with AEW for a long time now, and his stint has been longer than any single WWE stint of his so far, which is saying something.
He invited Bayley over to The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas, and she responded by thanking him for having her.
"Such a great crew, thank you for the space," Bayley posted.
The Role Model hasn't been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania 41, when she was taken out and replaced by Becky Lynch in the tag team title match. The Man revealed that she was the one who took the Grand Slam Champion out of action, and she has yet to return since.
Since then, Becky Lynch has been feuding with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. It also provides a new goal for Bayley to achieve, as she has basically done it all and won it all.
That is, of course, barring capturing the Intercontinental and Women's US Championships.