  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley thanks legendary AEW star after receiving a major invitation

Bayley thanks legendary AEW star after receiving a major invitation

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 31, 2025 03:40 GMT
From the April 14th episode of RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Bayley on WWE RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Bayley was invited to a special session hosted by a legendary AEW star and had a huge role to play. She sent a message of thanks to the AEW legend following this appearance.

Ad

Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, and the brother of former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, just so happens to run The Rhodes Wrestling Academy, where he helps train the next generation of top wrestlers. He has been with AEW for a long time now, and his stint has been longer than any single WWE stint of his so far, which is saying something.

He invited Bayley over to The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Texas, and she responded by thanking him for having her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Such a great crew, thank you for the space," Bayley posted.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Ad

The Role Model hasn't been seen on WWE television since before WrestleMania 41, when she was taken out and replaced by Becky Lynch in the tag team title match. The Man revealed that she was the one who took the Grand Slam Champion out of action, and she has yet to return since.

Since then, Becky Lynch has been feuding with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. It also provides a new goal for Bayley to achieve, as she has basically done it all and won it all.

Ad

That is, of course, barring capturing the Intercontinental and Women's US Championships.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications