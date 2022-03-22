Former women's champion thinks she should've challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin to a match at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make his grand return at WrestleMania 38 this year. Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has now taken to Twitter to reveal that she thinks she should have challenged Austin to a match at last year's WrestleMania.

Much to the surprise of her fans, Bayley didn't wrestle at WrestleMania 37. Instead, she was just part of a segment where she got beaten up by The Bella Twins. The Role Model recently took to Twitter and noted that she would have been better off if she challenged Steve Austin to a match.

"Thinking about how I didn’t have a match at Mania last year either and how I should’ve challenged @steveaustinBSR…..………beer?" Bayley wrote in her tweet.

What can fans expect out of Stone Cold Steve Austin's WrestleMania 38 appearance?

After weeks of taking indirect shots, Kevin Owens officially called out Stone Cold Steve Austin to be his special guest on The KO Show at WrestleMania 38. The WWE legend soon accepted the challenge with a stern warning to the former Universal Champion.

"Whether you wanna call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl… I will guarantee you this," said Austin. "In Dallas TX, is where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open on last can of whoop a*s on you Kevin Owens. And thats the bottom line, because stone Cold Said so,."

The WWE Universe has seen Steve Austin return for special appearances and deliver Stunners to current stars on many occasions over the last few years. However, reports suggest that Austin is preparing to do a lot more at WrestleMania 38. Dave Meltzer recently reported that Austin is training hard, and he's in great shape.

“He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that," said Meltzer. "Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah,” said Dave Meltzer.

As of this writing, WWE is still advertising this segment as a talk show where Stone Cold Steve Austin will be Owens' guest. Regardless, With The Show of Shows taking place in Austin's home state of Texas, he'll surely get a massive pop from the fans in attendance when he shows up at WrestleMania.

