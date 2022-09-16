"He's watched me grow" - Bayley gives honest take on Triple H taking over WWE creative

Bayley has commented on what it's like to have Triple H as the WWE Head of Creative after Vince McMahon's retirement.

Before arriving on the main roster, The Role Model was a part of the black and gold era of NXT which was run by The Cerebral Assassin.

Speaking to In The Kliq in a recent interview, Bayley stated that it's cool to have Triple H in control as he watched her evolve over time. She added that she has a good relationship with him since NXT.

"It's so cool, I've had a great relationship with him since NXT and he's watched me grow and we've had many conversations about everything and how I view the business or what I want to contribute to the business and the women's division. So he knows me and it's so easy to be able to talk to him," said Bayley.

She praised The Game for revolutionizing the company.

"I had a great relationship with Vince as well, but he kinda didn't watch me grow up like Hunter did... What Hunter is doing is just changing and revolutionizing what WWE was already which was already an amazing show, but it's - I'm as excited as you guys are, it's so cool," she said. (5:00-5:59)

The Role Model and Sasha Banks made history by becoming the first women to main event a major WWE event when they headlined NXT TakeOver: Respect. Together with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, they collectively became known as the Four Horsewomen of NXT.

Triple H was a huge factor in the formation of Bayley's new group Damage CTRL

At SummerSlam, The Role Model made an unexpected return to WWE following Bianca Belair's match against Becky Lynch. She was accompanied by the returning IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The group went on to become known as Damage CTRL.

Forming the faction was The Role Model's long-time vision, and her idea was greenlit by The Game, who re-signed Dakota Kai to the company.

They recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW, and Bayley is currently involved in a feud with Bianca Belair.

Are you enjoying Damage CTRL's current work in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit In The Kliq and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali