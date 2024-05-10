Bayley, Trish Stratus, and many other WWE Superstars react to Carmella's major career announcement 

Carmella hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a year but it seems that the former Women's Champion has been focused on other career paths in recent months.

Carmella welcomed her son Dimitri last year and has since been working on a new venture to help pregnant women and new mothers become a community for each other.

Snatch for Her is set to debut this week and Carmella has taken to Instagram to explain the reasons why she has decided to launch this new venture.

The WWE Universe has been supportive of the former Champion with the likes of Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, and Trish Stratus leaving comments to note that this was a fantastic idea, whilst Bayley, Tiffany Stratton, and many more have liked the update.

As part of the video, Carmella explains that she decided to start this journey when she was partway through her own pregnancy because she wasn't informed how hard the first trimester would be. She noted that this is something that no one talks about and after suffering two miscarriages, she decided that there needed to be a community where women could help each other.

The business is called Snatch for Her and is set to hand out guidance to many women whether they are pregnant or post partum.

When will Carmella make her WWE return?

Carmella has noted that after giving birth to her son last year she suffered lasting nerve damage in her foot from the epidural. This seems to be one of the main reasons for her delay in returning to WWE.

Carmella was part of WrestleMania week and did some meet and greets with fans so it seems that she is slowly stepping back into the spotlight and expected to return to the SmackDown brand since that's where he husband Corey Graves works as one of the lead commentators.

