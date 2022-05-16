"Excited for myself"- Bayley teases big plans ahead of potential WWE return

It looks like former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has some big plans ahead for this year.

Bayley has been out of action since July 2021, after suffering a torn ACL while training at WWE's Performance Center.

Despite her absence from the ring, The Role Model ensured her voice was still heard through social media. She has teased fans about being excited for her future plans.

"I'm like.... excited for myself. Ready to see what 2022 is like"

Prior to her injury, Bayley was scheduled to face Bianca Belair in an 'I Quit' Match at Money In the Bank. It would have been the third match of their feud over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

When is Bayley expected to return to WWE?

Ever since her injury in 2021, the former NXT Superstar has become a free agent after being left out during the WWE Draft. Beyond that, she missed other big events like this year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Reports then stated that she would return shortly after The Show of Shows. It has now been over a month since the big event, yet there are still no updates on the former RAW Women's Champion's return.

With fans expecting her to show up at WrestleMania Backlash last week, Bayley then called them out for having no respect. In a tweet, she shared that she is still recovering and taking up rehab.

"Woke up from a nap to see that you idiots still don’t know understand injuries work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s called recovery!!!!!!!! Rehab!!!!!! Re-model!!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect!"

With Asuka and Lacey Evans recently returning from long absences, fans are speculating about The Role Model's in-ring comeback.

