Bayley unhappy with WWE after RAW

Bayley is unhappy with WWE following the recent episode of RAW. The Role Model competed in a match against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on the show. The former SmackDown Women's Champion ended up losing, but there was something else that upset her.After the match a rendered graphic of Bayley was aired on RAW. The image looked heavily edited and didn't look exactly like her.The image was shared on X/Twitter by a fan, and it didn't go down well with the four-time Women's Champion. She reposted the image and didn't appreciate what was going on.&quot;AND WHOSE 🫏🫏🫏 AM I WHOOPIN FOR PUTTING THIS UP?!?!!!!!!! COME ON I GOT FRIENDS WATCHING ME ON NETFLIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot; she wrote.Later, in another post, she shared screenshots of messages from people who knew her and were asking her about the render. One screenshot showed someone saving the graphic for the former NXT Women's Champion's contact while someone else told her that the graphic should be put on a bus.&quot;OKAY YOU GUYS ARE GETTING OUT OF CONTROL!!!!!!!!&quot; the former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote in response with those screenshots.The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner has been going through different personalities of herself in recent weeks on RAW. This has led to a difficult relationship with former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria.Bayley paid a tribute to legendary WWE Tag Team on RAWThe recent edition of Monday Night RAW took place in North Carolina's Lenovo Center.During her match with Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley hit her with a Twist of Fate outside the ring. She then followed it up with a Swanton Bomb in the ring, paying tribute to The Hardy Boyz with those two moves.Right now, she continues to go back and forth between the Hugger and Role Model personalities. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how WWE books her in the coming weeks.