Bayley unhappy with WWE after RAW

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:43 GMT
Bayley. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Bayley. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Bayley is unhappy with WWE following the recent episode of RAW. The Role Model competed in a match against Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez on the show. The former SmackDown Women's Champion ended up losing, but there was something else that upset her.

After the match a rendered graphic of Bayley was aired on RAW. The image looked heavily edited and didn't look exactly like her.

The image was shared on X/Twitter by a fan, and it didn't go down well with the four-time Women's Champion. She reposted the image and didn't appreciate what was going on.

"AND WHOSE 🫏🫏🫏 AM I WHOOPIN FOR PUTTING THIS UP?!?!!!!!!! COME ON I GOT FRIENDS WATCHING ME ON NETFLIX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.
Later, in another post, she shared screenshots of messages from people who knew her and were asking her about the render. One screenshot showed someone saving the graphic for the former NXT Women's Champion's contact while someone else told her that the graphic should be put on a bus.

"OKAY YOU GUYS ARE GETTING OUT OF CONTROL!!!!!!!!" the former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote in response with those screenshots.
The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner has been going through different personalities of herself in recent weeks on RAW. This has led to a difficult relationship with former tag team partner Lyra Valkyria.

Bayley paid a tribute to legendary WWE Tag Team on RAW

The recent edition of Monday Night RAW took place in North Carolina's Lenovo Center.

During her match with Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley hit her with a Twist of Fate outside the ring. She then followed it up with a Swanton Bomb in the ring, paying tribute to The Hardy Boyz with those two moves.

Right now, she continues to go back and forth between the Hugger and Role Model personalities. As the story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how WWE books her in the coming weeks.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
