  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Massive Hardy Boyz reference on WWE RAW

Massive Hardy Boyz reference on WWE RAW

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:06 GMT
The Hardy Boyz. [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Hardy Boyz. [Image credits: wwe.com]

There was a massive Hardy Boyz reference this week on RAW. This week's edition oF WWE's flagship show emanated from Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lenovo Center.

Ad

The night featured some big moments, including the return of Roman Reigns and an Intercontinental Championship match. However, it was the match between Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley that caught the attention for a particular reason.

During the contest, the Role Model pulled out a couple of moves from the arsenal of The Hardy Boyz. First, she hit Rodriguez with a Twist of Fate outside of the ring. She then followed it up with a Swanton Bomb inside the ring for a near fall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The legendary tag team comes from North Carolina, and as such, this was a fitting tribute by Bayley to them in their home state. Matt Hardy later responded to her homage with a message on X/Twitter.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

"Nailed it - DELIGHTFUL!" he wrote.
Ad

Despite her best efforts, the former RAW Women's Champion was unable to pick up the win. Roxanne Perez at ringside raked her eyes, and allowed Rodriguez to capitalize and secure the win.

The Hardy Boyz set for big return on WWE TV

Last week on NXT, a brawl broke out between stars of NXT and TNA. The chaotic ending to the show led to NXT GM Ava making a huge announcement.

Ad

She noted that on October 7, an event called Invasion will be held. This will see stars from TNA and NXT compete against each other. There will be two traditional Survivor Series elimination 5-on-5 matches, one for the men and the other for the women of both brands.

Apart from this, The Hardy Boyz will also return to WWE programming as they put their TNA Tag Team Titles on the line against NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState in a Winner Takes All match at Invasion.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications