Massive Hardy Boyz reference on WWE RAW

There was a massive Hardy Boyz reference this week on RAW. This week's edition oF WWE's flagship show emanated from Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lenovo Center.The night featured some big moments, including the return of Roman Reigns and an Intercontinental Championship match. However, it was the match between Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez and Bayley that caught the attention for a particular reason.During the contest, the Role Model pulled out a couple of moves from the arsenal of The Hardy Boyz. First, she hit Rodriguez with a Twist of Fate outside of the ring. She then followed it up with a Swanton Bomb inside the ring for a near fall.The legendary tag team comes from North Carolina, and as such, this was a fitting tribute by Bayley to them in their home state. Matt Hardy later responded to her homage with a message on X/Twitter.&quot;Nailed it - DELIGHTFUL!&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite her best efforts, the former RAW Women's Champion was unable to pick up the win. Roxanne Perez at ringside raked her eyes, and allowed Rodriguez to capitalize and secure the win.The Hardy Boyz set for big return on WWE TVLast week on NXT, a brawl broke out between stars of NXT and TNA. The chaotic ending to the show led to NXT GM Ava making a huge announcement.She noted that on October 7, an event called Invasion will be held. This will see stars from TNA and NXT compete against each other. There will be two traditional Survivor Series elimination 5-on-5 matches, one for the men and the other for the women of both brands.Apart from this, The Hardy Boyz will also return to WWE programming as they put their TNA Tag Team Titles on the line against NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState in a Winner Takes All match at Invasion.