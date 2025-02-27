Bayley upset with huge WWE setback

Bayley is unhappy with a major setback in WWE ahead of the Elimination Chamber. She will be a part of the upcoming six-woman Chamber match.

WWE Games revealed several superstars' in-game ratings for 2K25 on social media. Last year, The Role Model's rating was 85.

In a recent interview, the former Damage CTRL member stated she believed her rating in the 2K25 video game should be above 90 due to her 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL victories:

"My rating should be in the 90s. I should be at least a 91. I mean, I won the [2024 Women's] Royal Rumble; I should be a 93. I won the Royal Rumble and went on to win at WrestleMania [XL] against the best woman in the division at that time," she said.

Bayley became frustrated upon learning her WWE 2K25 rating was 87, believing the game developers had a vendetta against her. This rating was a major setback, as she had expected a 93 rating. Following this disappointment, The Hugger stated she was no longer concerned with her in-game statistics:

"This is really starting to grind my gears. Someone got it out for me, dude. 2K25, you've had it out for me from the very beginning. And you know what? Everyone likes to freaking freak out about their numbers. But I just don't care anymore," she added.

A major WWE star mocks Bayley

At the 2025 Vengeance Day PLE, Giulia retained her NXT Women's Championship against Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and The Role Model. Before the title match, Roxanne Perez spoke about her animosity toward Bayley.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Perez observed the former WWE Women's Champion's apparent loss of composure. The Prodigy concluded that her actions aided her friend's success, resulting in a favorable situation:

"I mean, it was perfect, wasn't it? I think Bayley tries to act like she's got it all under control, but you saw the look on her face. I think she was a little shook, and I kind of helped my best friend win too, so it was a win-win," said Perez.

It remains to be seen if Bayley will emerge victorious in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, this Saturday.

