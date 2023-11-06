Bayley urges 35-year-old star to call her back after Kairi Sane's shocking return; looks concerned

Things took an interesting turn for Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel after Kairi Sane made her return to the company. While the returning star helped The Role Model's stablemate, IYO SKY, retain her title, the former had a concerned look on her face as she did not get along well with Sane before her departure a few years back.

Kairi Sane left the Stamford-based company in 2021 after her contract expired. However, she was off from TV programming long before that, with Bayley taking her out in a backstage attack.

The Japanese star shocked the wrestling world at the recently concluded premium live event. She came out to assist IYO SKY and attacked Bianca Belair while the referee was distracted. The duo celebrated in the ring after the victory while Bayley showed concern on the sidelines.

Following the surprising turn of events, The Role Model asked Dakota Kai to call her back after returning to the States from Saudi Arabia.

".@ImKingKota I’m back in the states from Saudi. Call me back," she posted.

WWE has teased friction between Bayley and IYO SKY multiple times in the past

While The Damage CTRL has been together since SummerSlam last year, seeds of dissension within them have been planted multiple times in the past.

When IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, many thought it would lead to The Role Model turning on her. However, it seems like the Genius of the Sky had been a step ahead the whole time as she called upon her former stablemate from Japan.

Kairi Sane's actions and Bayley's concerns last night also proved that things may not end well between the two.

It'll be interesting to see how things progress within The Damage CTRL, as Dakota Kai is still expected to be on the sidelines due to an injury, while there are also reports of another name coming back to join Kairi Sane and IYO SKY.

With Asuka also present on the same brand, Triple H and Co. have the golden opportunity to deliver an enthralling storyline that could carry SmackDown's women's division in the near future.

