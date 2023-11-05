Former WWE champion returns after two years to interfere in a major title match

Things took a shocking turn at Crown Jewel as a former WWE star made her return to the company after nearly two years.

The star in question is Kairi Sane, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years. She left the company in December 2021 after her contract expired and returned to Japan. It had been reported for the last few months that the former Women's Tag Team Champion was on her way back to her old hunting ground.

Kairi came out to assist IYO SKY in her match against Bianca Belair. The returning star attacked Belair while the referee was distracted, which was followed by a top-rope moonsault by the Genius of the Sky to retain her title. Sane also delivered an elbow drop to the EST after the match.

Bayley took out Kairi Sane during her last appearance in WWE in the summer of 2020. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold for the Damage CTRL after the recent turn of events.

WWE has already teased friction between the group members on multiple occasions in the past, with the most recent one coming on last night's SmackDown. With Kairi also involved in the picture now, things are about to get interesting for Bayley and the company.

