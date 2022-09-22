Current WWE Superstar dreams of WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks and former Women's Champions 

Top WWE Superstar Bayley recently expressed her desire to face off against Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

For almost a decade, WWE's Four Horsewomen have been the gold standard of the company's women's division, and between them, they have won a combined 31 Women's Championships. Whilst the quartet have had many classic one-on-one encounters, they have never competed in a fatal four-way match with one another on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Bayley said that she would love to go against Banks, Flair, and Lynch at the Grandest Stage of Them All:

"I think that's always been something that the fans would want to see for sure," Bayley said. "We did that in 'NXT' at ['NXT' TakeOver: Rival], that was when Sasha won the title and I think after that night we were just like, 'Whoa, we can do this at WrestleMania. So that has been a goal of ours for a long time, it's a goal of mine, I don't know how they feel about it now. I don't see why not, everything we've done hasn't been done in the past and exceeded everyone's expectations so I don't see why it wouldn't happen someday in the future. Could be WrestleMania 50, could be WrestleMania 75, could be next WrestleMania, who knows." H/T Wrestling Inc

Whilst this is certainly a match that fans are dying to see, it may take some time, as Bayley is the only one currently performing, with Lynch out with an injury, Flair taking a break from WWE and Sasha Banks being on a hiatus from pro-wrestling since May.

Hall of Famer thinks it may be the perfect time for Sasha Banks to return to WWE

Following their dispute with the previous management in May 2022, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi have not been seen on WWE TV. The two reportedly walked out of the building before RAW was meant to go on air.

However, with the new management in charge, the return of the former tag team champions could be greater than ever. During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter explained why it may be time for Sasha and Naomi to return.

"It was a shocking turn of events seeing the WWE Women's tag team champions -- Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah -- lose their gold in their first title defense. They were soundly defeated by the cheating ring tactics of now new champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (with their mentor Bayley at ringside for distraction purposes)." Apter added: "With this heel women's tag team leading the roost, this is a perfect entry for the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi. They could return in glorious fashion and challenge for the tag team belts." H/T Sportskeeda

A justified gripe between both Sasha Banks and Naomi prior to them leaving was that the women's tag team titles were not being presented seriously, however, in recent weeks WWE has put the championships at the front and center of their programming.

How and when would you like Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their WWE returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

