"Perfect entry for the return of Sasha Banks & Naomi" - Hall of Famer praises WWE RAW decision (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks and Naomi could possibly return to challenge the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, according to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter.

On WWE RAW this past week, Bayley's team picked up a big victory against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

They won with Bayley's assistance, much to the dismay of fans vehemently behind the babyface duo that previously held the gold. However, with their success, Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to stake their claim for the titles they never really lost.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated the following:

"It was a shocking turn of events seeing the WWE Women's tag team champions -- Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah -- lose their gold in their first title defense. They were soundly defeated by the cheating ring tactics of now new champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (with their mentor Bayley at ringside for distraction purposes)."

Sportskeeda's Senior Editor also stated a scenario where the former Women's Tag Team Champions could return in a big way for maximum impact.

"With this heel women's tag team leading the roost, this is a perfect entry for the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi. They could return in glorious fashion and challenge for the tag team belts," said Apter.

It does seem like, for the time being, Shotzi and Rodriguez will team up for the foreseeable future of this division. This is based on what happened on WWE SmackDown.

What are Sasha Banks and Naomi up to?

The two beautiful and glamorous women have been setting social media ablaze, attending premieres, and being the total stars they are.

There is no clarity as to when/if the duo will return to WWE again. But fans impatiently await their return. The uber-popular Boss and Glow Connection could infuse the energy into the division that's been missing lately.

