Bayley calls for WWE to cancel upcoming RAW in Toronto

Bayley is quite unhappy to be coming to Toronto, Canada, and is calling for WWE to cancel the Monday Night RAW taking place there.

The Role Model made her return after a long hiatus from the company due to an ACL injury in 2021. Bayley, however, didn't arrive alone, bringing along IYO Sky (formerly Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai as well.

Now cleared to compete, WWE announced that she will be making an appearance on the upcoming RAW in Toronto on August 22nd. The announcement seemed to set off Bayley, who called it insensitive and taking advantage of her injury caused to boost ticket sales. The Grand Slam Champion is now calling for the show to be canceled entirely:

"Are you guys kidding me? You’re taking an incredibly low, heartbreaking moment in my career caused by a couple Canadians that are not even worth my time and trying to boost your ticket sales?!???!! The show in Toronto should be cancelled," tweeted Bayley.

Regardless of what her feelings on the event may be, we can still expect her to make an appearance on RAW in Toronto. Perhaps we'll see The Role Model make another statement on the women's roster along with her group members.

Bayley has issued a warning to the WWE women's division

Bayley has set out on a mission in her return with Dakota Kai and IYO Sky to improve the women's division. After attacking an injured Becky Lynch, the former Hugger has set her sights on a trio of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair.

Before their six-woman tag team match encounter at Clash at the Castle, Bayley spoke on RAW Talk and addressed her opponents. The two-time Women's Champion issued a warning to Bliss, Asuka, and Belair that they'll pay for what they've done to the women's division:

"Yeah, I'll wait, okay? We have waited long enough, okay? So don't tell me to wait anymore, don't tell Iyo Sky to wait, don't tell Dakota to wait because we are done waiting and we cannot wait till Clash at The Castle because we're going to make all three of them pay for what they've done to this division. It's ours now and so are those tag team titles," said Bayley. (From 1:39 to 1:57)

It's going to be the first time Bayley will compete in a WWE premium live event in over a year since her injury. It's going to be intriguing to see if she and her teammates will be able to pick up the win.

Do you want to see Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky win all the women's gold in WWE? Sound off below.

Edited by Ken Cameron