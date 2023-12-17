Bayley warns John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk

It appears The Role Model of WWE, Bayley, is looking to get ahead of the company's most popular superstars, like John Cena, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

While Cena is an all-timer and CM Punk's WWE comeback has generated good business for the company, The American Nightmare remains one of its biggest babyfaces.

On her Instagram handle, the 34-year-old claimed that she wants to "race" all of them. However, this isn't about championships or accomplishments, but with regard to signing the maximum number of autographs. She was evidently in character, asking the person off-camera to speed up the process of moving the sheets.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Bayley name-dropped the three popular WWE Superstars on Instagram

The storyline of Damage CTRL on Friday nights has already sparked intrigue among viewers. Bayley's Road to WrestleMania 40 could culminate in an important match for the former Women's Champion on the show.

Bayley has declared herself for the Royal Rumble, but a 31-year-old WWE Superstar may be standing in her way

Many have voiced support online for the leader of Damage CTRL as worthy of a high-profile spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She has put in a lot of effort into her heel work over the years, and has reignited her position in the company as a top player.

Could her WrestleMania 40 match be a "House of Horrors" match against Shotzi Blackheart? The latter seems to be pushing for the resurrection of this unique stipulation and moreover, a one-on-one contest with The Role Model:

"I have been trying to pitch this. Yes. Me and Bayley in a House of Horrors [match], yeah! Plus, that would be my playing field. She wouldn't know what to do in House of Horrors. I'd be like, oh!" Shotzi said, making spooky noises. "This is my field."

Their rivalry commenced on-screen when Damage CTRL targeted Shotzi and wound up cutting the 31-year-old's hair.

"Zombies, ghosts, I would call out all of my dead friends to help me beat Bayley ... She cut my hair so she deserves it!" Shotzi said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The first rendition of the "House of Horrors" match took place at Payback 2017. The late Bray Wyatt introduced the concept, and even picked up the victory on the show, over Randy Orton. The bout began as a cinematic contest in a haunted house, with the two later stepping into the ring under no-holds-barred rules.