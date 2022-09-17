"Time for some Damage CTRL" - Bayley warns WWE star ahead of her first match on SmackDown in over a year 

Former Women's Champion Bayley will battle former Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Role Model made her return at SummerSlam following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. She showed up with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Raquel and Aliyah this past Monday on RAW. The group is now officially known as Damage CTRL.

Bayley missed over a year of action due to a torn ACL suffered before Money in the Bank 2021. She defeated Aliyah in her first televised match since her return on the August 22 edition of RAW.

The 33-year-old warned that it was time for some "Damage CTRL" ahead of her match against Rodriguez tonight on SmackDown.

"Time for some Damage CTRL on #smackdown," Bayley wrote.

Bayley reacts to Bianca Belair saying she wants to defeat all Four Horsewomen in WWE

The Four Horsewomen in WWE are Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. The RAW Women's Champion has already defeated everyone in the group besides Charlotte Flair. Belair recently stated that she wants a victory over The Queen, and Bayley has responded.

Speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, The Role Model suggested that The EST spend more time focusing on the task at hand.

"I have beaten Charlotte [Flair] a few times myself, okay? So I've become the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history beating Charlotte. So maybe she should probably focus on what's at hand, the task that's at hand, you know?And that's me," said Bayley. [10:04-10:19]

WWE's next premium live event is Extreme Rules on October 8. It will be interesting to see if Bayley battles Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the event.

