Bayley watched Payback with WWE Superstar who's been absent for 173 days [Video]

Bayley was not a part of tonight's Payback premium live event, instead watching it at a fellow WWE Superstar's house. While in Pittsburgh, The Role Model visited Carmella for her baby shower this weekend, and the two watched the show together.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been on WWE television since March due to her pregnancy. Mella has been active on social media during her absence, constantly posting updates for her fans.

The two posted Instagram stories of each other as Payback was happening. One of them confirmed that the two were watching the show, based on Michael Cole's voice being heard in the background. Carmella's husband, Corey Graves, also called the action. You can view the story for a day HERE.

Bayley and Carmella's friendship has been well-documented since their days in NXT. The two grew up as wrestlers, so seeing them remain close is heartwarming.

It remains to be seen when Mella returns to the ring after giving birth. She may take inspiration from some WWE Superstars who came back after being pregnant, like Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Bayley continues to appear on SmackDown every week despite not being on tonight's premium live event.

