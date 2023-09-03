WWE Payback 2023: Star ratings for every match

While not the most star-studded Premium Live Event of the year, Payback 2023 was another solid effort from WWE - several matches delivered on the night, with some exciting storyline possibilities emerging.

A couple of them stood out as some of WWE's best matches of the year. Meanwhile, we got some significant non-wrestling developments, too. Jey Uso is back in the company and has moved to RAW!

Anyway, this review is focused on the in-ring action at the event. So, without further ado, let's look at every match at Payback 2023 and rate them from one to five.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus - Steel Cage Match

A brilliant match.

Two of WWE's biggest-ever female stars kicked off Payback 2023 with a brutal and hard-hitting Steel Cage Match. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus redeemed themselves after months of their rivalry being slightly underwhelming. This was the perfect end to the story.

Both women sent each other into the steel cage while Lynch paid tribute to Lita with a Twist of Fate. Trish delivered Stratusfaction for a near-fall, while the urgency at the top of the cage was off the charts. In the end, The Man overcame interference from Zoey Stark to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer.

The finish saw Becky Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam off the top rope for the win. It was a fantastic effort from both stars, who put on one of the best women's matches of 2023.

Rating: *****

#2. The Miz vs. LA Knight - WWE Payback 2023

John Cena was the host of Payback 2023.

The shenanigans started early as John Cena made himself the special guest referee. The host of Payback 2023 had a fun promo with The Miz before the match, which saw LA Knight dominate. This was perfectly solid.

With a standard babyface vs. heel match, both Knight and The Miz were pretty over. Cena played his part well, even having a tense moment with The Megastar. LA kicked out of a Skull Crushing Finale and got the win with BFT after The Miz tried to mock John Cena.

Payback 2023 was a great night for him. The win was good, but LA Knight will never forget that post-match endorsement from the 13-time WWE Champion.

Rating: ****

#3. Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory - WWE United States Championship

Rey Mysterio retains.

Rey Mysterio remains timeless. The WWE Hall of Famer was at his aerial best at Payback 2023, while Austin Theory put on a solid effort, too. The two have decent in-ring chemistry. Mysterio's sliding DDT on the floor was among the highlights.

The rest of the action was smooth, with Theory showcasing his strength multiple times. However, as he went for A-Town Down, Rey Mysterio countered it to win with a roll-up. From a storyline perspective, it was not the most eventful match, but it made for fun viewing.

Rating: ***1/2

#4. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day - Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

The fact that Kevin Owens wore jeans should've been enough indication that this match would go crazy. He and Sami Zayn were on fire at Payback 2023, and their feud with The Judgment Day is finally over. Dominik Mysterio interfered early into this Street Fight, but Zayn and Owens did not back down.

KO was busted open at some point as he and Sami fought Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik all over the place. We saw some incredible chair-based spots ahead of a thrilling finish. JD McDonagh and Rhea Ripley helped swing the match in The Judgment Day's favor.

But in the end, as it looked like Zayn had Finn Balor beaten, Dom Dom landed a briefcase shot to reverse the pin. And just like that, RAW's top heels have all the gold.

This was a hellacious battle worthy of being Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's last as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Was it the best match at Payback 2023? Probably.

Rating: *****

#5. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - WWE Women's World Championship

Expand Tweet

Following her involvement in helping The Judgment Day win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Rhea Ripley went to war with Raquel Rodriguez. The real-life best friends had quite the match at Payback 2023. The Eradicator's title reign even looked in danger for a while.

However, Ripley overcame Rodriguez's power with some hard-hitting offense of her own. She even targeted the challenger's injured knee. In the end, though, Dominik Mysterio was again the deciding factor.

Raquel Rodriguez hit a running powerslam on him, leaving an opening for Rhea Ripley to hit the Riptide for the win. This was yet another solid outing WWE delivered at Payback 2023.

Rating: ****

#6. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

The main event of Payback 2023 saw Shinsuke Nakamura challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The challenger viciously targeted The Visionary's injured back, forming the main story of the match. Despite that, Rollins fought hard.

He made his way into the contest with high-flying moves, while Nakamura got more offense as the match progressed. However, no amount of kicks, suplexes, and knee strikes was enough to put Seth Rollins down. He emerged victorious after one hell of a battle.

This was an impactful match that ended Payback 2023 on a solid note, and it looks like WWE is keeping Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event scene. He attacked Rollins after the show went off the air.

Rating: ****1/2

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here