How did Kevin Owens start bleeding at WWE Payback?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put up a fight at WWE Payback. The best friends put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest). The Prizefighter also wore a crimson mask during the match.

KO bled heavily at WWE Payback 2023, and The Canadian was covered in a crimson mask. According to a Twitter user, Owens may have performed a blade job on himself during the tag team championship match at the Premium Live Event.

The spot may have taken place after Owens and Zayn were shoved into backstage equipment by the collective might of Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. The champions emerged wearing Pittsburgh Steelers gear.

Owens and Zayn used the hockey sticks to even the odds against the trio. All participants in the match returned to resume the action, and the ring was filled with foreign objects, such as steel chairs.

Sami tried to get the win but was stopped in his tracks by JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace took out one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion only to be spiked by a pop-up powerbomb by Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens also delivered a huge senton on Dominik Mysterio at WWE Payback

Dominik Mysterio’s interference helped Damian Priest and Finn Balor gain a huge advantage over the champions. The NXT North American Champion, however, risked his own body to help his teammates gain the advantage.

Dom was hit by a huge senton from Kevin Owens from the balcony all the way through a table. The Prizefighter almost missed The Judgment Day star while going through the table. The spot looked like it hurt Owens a lot.

KO suffered a lot of punishment during the match. He was speared through the barricade by Rhea Ripley. It was five-on-two at WWE Payback. In the end, it was the team of Balor and Priest who defeated the champions for their tag team championship.

