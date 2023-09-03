43-year-old star attacks Seth Rollins after WWE Payback goes off-air; fans chant "We want Priest"

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack after Payback 2023 went off the air.

The main event of WWE Payback 2023 was a World Heavyweight title match between Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. In the end, a Stomp ended things for The King of Strong Style, and he lost the match.

After the show went off the air, an irate Nakamura attacked Seth Rollins. As the 43-year-old attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, the capacity crowd collectively chanted, "We want Priest!"

Check out the footage below:

Unfortunately for the crowd in attendance, Priest didn't come out, and no cash-in happened. Judging from Nakamura's attack on Rollins after the show, it's quite clear that the feud is far from over. The Visionary will seemingly defend the World Heavyweight title against Nakamura once again in the near future.

For now, though, Seth has his sights set on a massive tag team match in Hyderabad, India. He will team up with WWE legend John Cena at Superstar Spectacle 2023, and the two megastars will take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

What did you think of the main event of WWE Payback? Would you have liked to see a Money In The Bank cash-in at the end of the show?

