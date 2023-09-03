We got a great show tonight at WWE Payback with John Cena as the host and an unexpected title change. Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso will be joining the RAW roster, while Rollins and Nakamura put on a hard-hitting title match in the main event.

Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus

LA Knight def. The Miz

Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship

The Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship

Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Payback Results (September 2, 2023): Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus - Steel Cage match

Stratus tried to escape early, but Lynch took her down and sent her into the corner with suplexes before Trish came back with a spinebuster. Trish was bounced off the cage wall a few times before Becky tried for the disarmher, but it was broken up.

Becky hit a big leg drop before reversing the Widow's Peak and the Stratusfaction. Stratus kicked off a Twist of Fate before the two headed up to the top of the cage. Becky hit a superplex off the cage before getting a near fall. Trish still tried to make it out the door, and Zoey Stark showed up to assist.

Becky stopped Trish from trying to get out and hit the Manhandle Slam, but the pin was broken by Stark. Lynch took both Trish and Strark down with strikes before getting an avalanche Manhandle Slam on Stratus for the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus

Stratus confronted Stark after the match and slapped her before she was hit with the Z360 in return.

Grade: B+

John Cena was out next and greeted the crowd before The Miz showed up. Miz accused Cena of pandering to the audience and gave him advice on being more involved and dressing better. John Cena got a referee shirt before we headed for the match.

LA Knight vs. The Miz w/ special guest referee John Cena at WWE Payback

The Miz fled the ring early on, and Knight chased after him before they returned to the ring. Miz got some boots and strikes on Knight but was sent outside, where LA slammed his head off the announce desk a bunch of times.

Miz sent Knight into the barricades before he was sent into the timekeeper's area. Back in the ring, Miz got some kicks in the corner, but a distraction from ref Cena allowed Knight to get a big lariat takedown.

Miz got a DDT, but Knight replied with a back suplex. Miz argued with Cena for a bit before hitting the Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Knight came back with the People's Elbow and the Blunt Force Trauma before picking up the win.

Result: LA Knight def. The Miz

Cena celebrated with Knight after the match, and they shook hands before the show continued.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory - United States Championship match at WWE Payback

Austin Theory got the first takedown before hitting some suplexes for an early near fall. Theory tried to rip Mysterio's mask off but got taken down off the corner before Rey hit a big moonsault.

Theory dodged some big moves and hit a big powerbomb off a counter before Rey dodged the A-Town Down, and they took each other out with dropkicks. Rey finally got the 619, but Theory got his knees up for the following splash.

Rey was about to hit with the A-Town Down, but Rey reversed it into a rollup before getting the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was backstage, and NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton showed up to talk trash. She apologized for calling Becky a former NXT Women's Champ since she realized Lynch never held the title.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Judgment Day - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE Payback

Balor was bounced off the announce desk early on by KO before Priest came in and helped take down Owens. Sami got a big dive to break it up before the champs beat the challengers down with trashcans.

They placed a trashcan on Balor's head before beating him down in the ring with kendo sticks. KO and Sami took out a table, but Priest fought back, and Balor came back with a steel chair. Priest piled chairs in the ring, but KO came back with some stomps and hit him with chair shots.

Sami followed him with a chair and beat Balor down with it before Judgment Day tried to retreat into the crowd. Dominik Mysterio showed up to help, and Judgment Day got the upper hand for a bit.

KO and Sami got back up and came back dressed as hockey players and beat them down with hockey sticks before chasing Dominik out of the arena. Back at ringside, Priest was driven into the steel steps before Sami got the Blue Thunder Bomb on Balor on top of the steel chairs for a near fall.

Priest came back and hit a vertical suplex on some steel chairs before the fight headed back into the crowd. Sami got a Sommersualt Senton from the kickoff show table before Dominik came back, and KO took him out by putting him through a table with a Swanton Bomb off a railing.

Back in the ring, Sami was hit with a trashcan before managing to reverse the finishers and drop Balor through a table at ringside. Owens came back with a stunner on Priest before Sami got the Helluva, but JD McDonagh broke up the pin.

JD was dropped on the announce desk before Rhea Ripley took KO out with a spear through the barricades. Back in the ring, Sami dodged the Coup de Grace and hit the Helluva Kick on Balor, but Dom hit him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Balor managed to get the pin off the cheap, and Judgment Day became the new champs, thanks to Dirty Dom!

Result: The Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

Grayson Waller was out next, and his guest was Cody Rhodes. Rhodes broke down the typical talk show segment on WWE and said that they should subvert expectations and have an actual conversation. Cody wasted no time in announcing Jey Uso as the newest addition to RAW.

Jey walked out and joined Waller in the ring as Cody walked out. Waller questioned Jey's qualifications as a singles competitor and got hit with a superkick before Uso walked out.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Women’s World Championship match at WWE Payback

Raquel sent the champ outside early on before Rhea bounced her face off the ropes. Rhea came back with a big dropkick before getting more kicks on the mat. Rodriguez came back with lariats and some strikes before hitting the fallaway slam.

Rhea took a big delayed vertical suplex and a corkscrew elbow in the corner for a near fall. Rhea went for a chop block to the injured knee and took back control of the match.

The two traded strikes before Dominik came in to interfere but took a running powerslam. Ripley still managed to get the riptide off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship

Grade: B+

John Cena was backstage with Judgment Day, and the latter were happy to have almost all the gold in WWE.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE Payback

Nakamura was sent outside early on, and Rollins hit a big dive but was driven into the barricades outside. Back in the ring, Nakamura aimed for the lower back of the champ and hit some big knee strikes before locking in a crossface.

Rollins was hanging from the apron, and Nakamura came in with a knee drop to the back of the neck before locking in a half crab. Rollins got a hurricanrana before dropping on his back in a bad way.

Rollins yelled about knowing that his back was hurt before trying for a stomp, but Shinsuke dodged it before getting near fall off a flying knee. Nakamura tried for an armbar and then a triangle lock before Rollins broke out and headed up the ropes.

Nakamura followed him up and hit a massive brainbuster off the top before getting the Kinshasa. Rollins came back with the pedigree before getting the stomp and barely picking up the win!

Result: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Grade: A

