Why did The Judgment Day dethrone Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at WWE Payback? 3 possible reasons

The unexpected outcome of The Judgment Day winning the Undisputed Tag Team titles at Payback 2023 surprised many fans. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest, leading to a match filled with back-and-forth action and interference from various faction members.

JD McDonagh's attempt to assist the RAW faction added to the drama. However, the conclusion of the match took an unexpected turn when Dominik Mysterio used the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sami Zayn's back, allowing Finn Balor to secure a pinfall victory. The shock of this outcome was felt by the live audience and resonated with fans on the internet.

With that in mind, let's explore three reasons why The Judgment Day dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback 2023.

#3. The Judgment Day Championship victory will delay their potential betrayal

The decision to have The Judgment Day win the Undisputed Tag Team titles could indeed be influenced by a desire to delay any potential betrayal or changes within the faction.

Over the past few weeks, tensions had been escalating among the group members, which was evident when Rhea Ripley issued an ultimatum to both Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

There may have been backstage considerations and creative plans that led to the decision to keep the faction intact for the time being. By making them champions, WWE can prolong the storyline and the unity within the group, potentially leading to further developments and twists in the future.

#2. To make an unexpected turn in the story of The Judgment Day

The victory of The Judgment Day in capturing the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Payback 2023 is likely to inject a fresh and unexpected twist into their ongoing storyline on Monday Night RAW.

While the faction has been featured prominently in the main events of the red brand with tensions brewing among its members, the championship win adds a new layer of intrigue to the narrative.

#1. To separate Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn again

The decision to have the RAW faction dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions could potentially be a strategic move to separate the duo eventually.

This will allow them to pursue individual storylines within the company again. Losing the tag team titles may eventually lead to frustration, and either of the superstars will turn and attack the other one.

By separating KO and Zayn, WWE can create opportunities for them to pursue singles championships and engage in new feuds.

