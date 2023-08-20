Major shuffle to happen in The Judgment Day soon? What we know so far!

The Judgment Day has been experiencing internal tensions within the faction over the past few weeks.

On a recent edition of WWE RAW, Finn Balor suffered another loss after Damian Priest accidentally assisted Balor's opponent, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Despite growing cracks in the foundation, the villainous faction continues to operate together on the Red brand.

The widening rift between Balor and Priest has led fans to speculate that the Raw faction might disband soon. Many fans are predicting that Finn Balor might leave the faction and align himself with JD McDonagh, given his frustration with Priest and the botched distractions during his matches.

On the other hand, there's also the possibility that the current Money in the Bank holder, Priest, could leave the faction and transition back into a babyface character.

Amidst these developments, new speculation has arisen regarding the potential future plans for The Judgment Day. According to these speculations, individuals backstage and within the creative team are hesitant about removing any existing members from the faction. However, there is a growing consensus around the idea of introducing JD McDonagh as a new member of the faction.

If these speculations turn out to be true, it suggests that the company may be opting to postpone any potential betrayal or infighting within the faction. The upcoming premium live event, Payback 2023, prominently features members of the Judgment Day on its cover poster.

The Judgment Day possible plans for Payback 2023

As of right now, the company has only announced a singular steel cage match for Payback 2023, with the rest of the card yet to be finalized. However, it seems inevitable that the dominant RAW faction will be a prominant part of the show. a likely match could be a six-man tag team bout where Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will face The Judgment Day.

Recently, Owens returned from injury and took part in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air, pointing towards a possible return on RAW. Only a few weeks remain before Payback 2023 which means the company will most likely continue to build hype for a showdown with The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day members on Payback 2023 poster

Payback 2023 is slated to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The intrigue grows as fans anticipate what the future holds for the Judgment Day faction, given their role as the focal point of attraction for the event.

How do you think The Judgment Day should be presented at Payback? Sound off in the comments section below.

