Top star to quit The Judgment Day soon? Looking at subtle hint on WWE RAW

The most recent episode of WWE RAW featured notable advancements in The Judgment Day storyline, with the faction playing a central role in various segments. Amidst these developments, some hints were dropped that Finn Balor could quit the villainous faction in the upcoming weeks.

The reason for this potential decision could be the ongoing conflicts between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, particularly revolving around the MITB briefcase. The tension between Balor and Priest was highlighted in the opening segment of Monday Night Raw, during which The Archer of Infamy called out Balor.

Instead of Balor himself, JD McDonagh appeared as a messenger and faced warnings from The Judgment Day.

Furthermore, Finn Balor participated in the main event against Cody Rhodes. In an unexpected turn of events, Priest attempted to aid Finn by providing him with the MITB briefcase, but it ended up backfiring. Cody Rhodes secured a victory by using the briefcase, and following the match, The Judgment Day proceeded to attack both Rhodes and Sami Zayn, with JD McDonagh present at ringside.

The accumulating rifts and conflicts within the faction may lead to Finn making the decision to leave, potentially aligning himself with JD McDonagh. Balor and McDonagh have been seen conversing on RAW, and the two share plenty of history.

Notably, the other members of the faction, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest, appeared to be on the same page during the opening segment. This also makes Balor the most likely candidate for departure from the group. As the week progresses, it will indeed be interesting to see how these developments unfold, particularly with JD McDonagh in the mix.

What's next for The Judgment Day

WWE's next premium live event is Payback 2023, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The poster for this year's Payback features the members of The Judgment Day, hinting that the villainous faction could be the central point of attraction for this event.

Furthermore, the faction's continued involvement with Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn suggests a potential feud and match at the upcoming event. This match could also serve as a turning point for the future of Judgment Day, potentially leading to Balor or Priest withdrawing themselves from the group.

WWE Payback 2023 will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

As the company continues to build up to Payback 2023, it will be intriguing to see how the RAW factions are booked for this show.

