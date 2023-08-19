40-year-old WWE star to get kicked out of The Judgment Day? Hint: It's not Finn Balor! 

The Judgment Day is currently operating together, although they are facing some internal challenges. The villainous group has dealt with these issues for the past few weeks. In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Finn Balor faced a setback again due to the interference from stable members that backfired.

Balor's visible frustration with the faction has led fans to speculate that the former Universal Champion might consider leaving the villainous group. However, a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that it won't be Finn Balor but Damian Priest who will depart from the faction.

The report suggesting Damian Priest's possible departure from The Judgment Day might surprise many fans as currently, Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio appear to be on the same page within the faction.

Even on a recent episode of RAW, JD McDonagh confronted the faction on Finn Balor's behalf, leading fans to speculate about Balor potentially leaving the stable and aligning with McDonagh.

However, these new reports indicate a different direction. Furthermore, this also suggests that the decision is part of long-term plans for the faction, implying that tensions within the group will continue to escalate in the upcoming weeks.

It will be intriguing to observe if these reports come to fruition and, if they do, when the company decides to execute the potential disbandment of the Judgment Day faction.

Upcoming plans for The Judgment Day

The upcoming premium live event of the company is Payback 2023. The event's poster prominently features all four members of the faction, suggesting that they might be the central focus of the show. Currently, the RAW stable is engaged in a feud against Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

In a recent edition of the red brand, The American Nightmare defeated Finn Balor after striking him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, following the match, the heel faction, along with JD McDonagh, launched an assault on The American Nightmare and Sami Zayn, who came to Rhodes' aid.

This sequence of events indicates that the company is likely building towards a tag team match at Payback 2023, potentially involving McDonagh in a storyline capacity. The future direction of the story is open to multiple possibilities, and it will be interesting to see how the narrative unfolds.

With Kevin Owens currently sidelined due to injury, the company might consider adding another superstar to join Rhodes and Zayn, setting the stage for a match against The Judgment Day faction at the upcoming Payback event.

