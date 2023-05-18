“Be the first” - WWE RAW Superstar opens up about wanting to hold the World Heavyweight Championship

There aren't many first when it comes to WWE RAW history.

If you manage to be the first to do anything, you are etched in the history books forever and will be immortalized in the world of professional wrestling.

On May 27 at Night of Champions, WWE will crown a brand new World Heavyweight Champion for the first time.

RAW Superstar Bronson Reed was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he'd rather be the first World Heavyweight Champion or be the person to dethrone Roman Reigns, Reed said he'd rather be the first champion.

"Oh, that's a good question. Be the first, just because once you've done that, there's no one else that can ever say they could do that," Bronson Reed said. "Obviously, once Roman Reigns is dethroned, if he's ever dethroned, you're going to be the one and only to do that as well. But with this new championship, you can build a whole new legacy and etch out how you see a champion being fit and how they should be a world champion."

Who will represent WWE RAW as the first World Heavyweight Champion?

While it's cool that Bronson Reed would love to be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, that's not going to happen.

At Night of Champions, Seth "Freakin" Rollins of WWE RAW will face AJ Styles of SmackDown to determine the first champion.

It would seem that whoever wins this match will represent WWE RAW with the championship, but it hasn't been confirmed if that means AJ Styles would be moved to the red brand if he was successful in Saudi Arabia.

What do you make of Bronson Reed's comments? Do you think it means more to be the first World Heavyweight Champion over being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Out of Character with a link back to this article for the transcription.

