"Be a hero" - Triple H urges Declan Rice to stay at West Ham United

WWE legend Triple H has taken to Twitter to ask West Ham United star Declan Rice to stay at the club and "be a hero", amidst speculation that the 21-year-old may move on to pastures new in the current transfer window.

Rice has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks, but NXT UK has shared a video of The Game telling the star to become "the first Declan Rice" by remaining a Hammers player.

"To not just succeed but to succeed on your terms. Build your franchise. Build your legacy. To become something more, to become the one and only, to become the first Declan Rice."

Triple H continued:

"Build your legacy. Build your franchise. Stay with the people that brought you to the dance, stay with West Ham, and become the hero. Become the champion. Become everything that they all know that Declan Rice can be.”

Triple H backs West Ham

Triple H's affiliation with West Ham United goes back several years, with the legend who is used to wielding a sledgehammer garnering a soft spot for the Hammers - who he even sent a motivational message to last month.

With West Ham being based in London, perhaps we'll see Triple H at an Irons game before long when travel restrictions are eventually lifted and fans are allowed to attend live events. This is a possibility given that NXT UK will be emanating from the nearby BT Sport Studios for the foreseeable future.

As #WWENXT prepares for #NXTSuperTuesday tonight, @BTSport's incredible, state of the art facility, in the heart of London, has been transformed into the new home for the relaunch of @NXTUK.

Back in January, Sportskeeda had the chance to visit BT Sport Studios as part of the WWE x BT Sport Launch Party. There, we interviewed the likes of Charlotte Flair, Paige, and Kurt Angle. We also got to witness several matches take place in the Studios.

#NXTUK will emanate from BT Sport Studios upon its return on September 17th.



#NXTUK will emanate from BT Sport Studios upon its return on September 17th.

I was lucky enough to see a couple of matches from the studios back in January at the launch party and, yep, it's an awesome location.

NXT UK returns to the WWE Network on September 17th, emanating from the BT Sport Studios.