"Be a man" - Former WWE Superstar calls out Goldberg amid massive speculation on his future

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, WWE legend Goldberg is a free agent whose contract with the Stamford-based company has expired.

Amid speculations about his future in professional wrestling, The Icon has been called out by former WWE star Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder).

Taking to Twitter, Cardona seemingly took shots at the former multi-time world champion and asked him not to "be scared" of the "Indy God."

"THE INDY GOD IS NEXT!!! Be a man @Goldberg…Come on don’t be scared. You’re running from Broski that’s what I heard!!!" wrote Cardona.

Since leaving the Stamford-based company, Cardona has made major moves on the independent circuit. He has been a main event attraction for GCW and has also appeared in AEW. He is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Goldberg recently claimed that he is open to a retirement match in WWE

Goldberg recently suggested that he was open to the idea of competing in a retirement match in the near future.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the WCW veteran claimed that he was owed a retirement match by the Stamford-based company. Goldberg said:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they [WWE] owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

(via The Bet Las Vegas) “He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling”- Tony Khan on Goldberg(via The Bet Las Vegas) https://t.co/4LBYxVVHyK

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will compete under any other major promotion, considering that AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are among the top wrestling companies in the US.

The Hall of Famer's last match was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022.

