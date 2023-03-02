Former WWE World Heavyweight would be open to returning for a retirement match in the near future

WWE is headed for the biggest event of the year as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner and superstars of the past and present will be appearing at the event in Hollywood. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg revealed that he would be open to making a return for a retirement match in the near future.

In 2016, Goldberg announced his return to the company and defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at WWE Survivor Series. Bill's second run with the company went on for nearly six years and he even held the Universal Championship on two occasions.

However, it's been a while since fans saw Da Man in action, and are waiting for the former World Heavyweight Champion to return. Speaking to SI, Bill Goldberg revealed that he would be down to return to the company for a retirement match in the near future. Check it out:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one,” says Goldberg. “That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.” [H/T - SI]

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion under the new regime.

Goldberg's last WWE match was against Roman Reigns

In 2017, Goldberg won his first Universal Championship when he defeated Kevin Owens at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. However, he ended up losing the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

In 2020, Goldberg once again won the Universal Championship from The Fiend Bray Wyatt at the Super Show Down event in Saudi Arabia. He was set to face Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 36 but those plans were scrapped.

After the Thunderdome Era ended, Goldberg returned to the company and challenged The Tribal Chief who was the Universal Champion. The two were set for a singles match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

In the end, Da Man passed out due to a guillotine choke by The Tribal Chief and lost. This was Goldberg's last appearance with the company as his contract was about to run out at the end of the year.

Do you want to see Goldberg return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes