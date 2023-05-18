"Be a man, Kanye" - Former WWE Superstar fires shots at controversial rapper

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently fired shots at American rapper Kanye West on social media.

Cardona has been on a roll since his return to the Indies. He has been winning titles on various promotions and has even started calling himself the Indy God.

Recently, the former Intercontinental Champion has been calling out WWE Superstars and has also included a controversial rapper in the list.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to take a shot at Kanye West. He even claimed that Kanye was running from him because he was scared.

"Kanye is wearing kickpads now?! He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye..c’mon don’t be scared…you’re running from Broski…that’s what I heard!!!"

Matt Cardona would like to feud with Cody Rhodes if he returns to WWE

Although Matt Cardona isn't desperate to make it back to the Stamford-based promotion, he still has plans regarding who he would like to face if he makes his return.

In a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Cardona stated that he would like to have a program with Cody Rhodes if he ever makes it back to the company.

"I don't know, off the top of my head, what my first program would be back but there's a lot of guys I'd like to get in the ring with. Cody Rhodes is one of them. And there's a story that is more than just a wrestling story. A true life story. And I think that's what makes wrestling the most special is when there's that element of realism behind it. Like, is this real? Is this not? When you have to question, I think that's when wrestling is at its best. And also he's at the top, right? So, go right for the top dog." [4:13 - 5:10]

Given where these two men are in their respective careers, it would be interesting to see Cardona feud with Cody Rhodes in the near future.

Do you want to see a WWE feud between Matt Cardona and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section.

