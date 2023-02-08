"Be the property of Dusty" - Wrestling veteran opens up on her conflict of interest with WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Baby Doll recently spoke about working in the wrestling business during the territory days and how being married to WWE legend Sam Houston caused her some problems.

Baby Doll was a prominent feature of Jim Crockett promotions back in the mid to late 80s. She worked with top stars such as Tully Blanchard and Dusty Rhodes. In fact, after Rhodes defeated Blanchard for the NWA World Television Championship, she sided with the American Dream, where he tried to turn her into a "real lady."

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Baby Doll mentioned that promoters had an issue when she was working the territories while Sam went to work for WWE. She detailed that kayfabe was very strong during those times and fans expected her to be with the stars that she managed.

"They didn't like the idea of Sam and I being married and Sam working for WWE and me working for Crockett. They thought it was a conflict of interest. They didn't like it that we were married and one wrestler was at one territory and another was at the other one." She continued, "They wanted Baby Doll to actually be the property of Dusty at that time and Baby Doll to be the actual property of Tully, and if I was anything less than that, then it was kinda smarting everybody up." [From 13:26 - 14:30]

Paul Heyman mentioned Dusty Rhodes this week on WWE RAW

After winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes became the first in his family to have the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

This week on RAW, the American Nightmare walked out to discuss his upcoming match with Roman Reigns when he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The two shared an emotional moment when Cody recalled an incident where Paul helped his family during hard times.

However, The Wiseman quickly switched back to his vicious self and claimed that before his passing, Dusty told him that although Cody was his favorite son, the WWE Hall of Famer always wanted a son like the Tribal Chief.

