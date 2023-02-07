Watch: Segment Cody Rhodes referred to on RAW that made Paul Heyman break down in tears

Cody Rhodes shared the stage with Paul Heyman this week on WWE RAW. While the latter interrupted the former, what he had to say seemingly caught The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel unprepared, making him break down in tears. Since then, the segment in question has been shared on Twitter.

Cody Rhodes and Heyman both seemed to share a lot of respect for each other during their promos. Instead of exchanging barbs, they brought up Dusty Rhodes and shared their memories of him.

The American Nightmare, in particular, shared a very emotional memory.

Looks like things went a little off the script during that Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes segment.

Heyman crying felt real and this might be the first time that someone managed to force Heyman break his character during a segment.

Even Sami Zayn failed to do that.

He recalled when Dusty didn't have as much work as he once used to and was in a critical position financially. This was when Heyman brought him to ECW for a segment. The moment was a turning point for the Hall of Famer, and Cody said that it made him very emotional.

The segment featured Steve Corino shouting at Dusty, saying he had no respect for him and he never did. Corino also slapped him, but this triggered the legend.

The American Dream hit him with the famous bionic elbow before bodyslamming him and then hitting him with an enormous elbow drop.

Fans can watch the segment in question below!

The moment was an important one for Dusty, and clearly, the memory of bringing him to ECW made Heyman very emotional, prompting him to break down in tears.

Do you think Paul Heyman was forced to break character by Cody Rhodes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

