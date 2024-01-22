"Be strong" - R-Truth has a message for WWE legend Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio while commenting on how the latter betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the Judgment Day.

While Rey and Dominik seemed to be quite a capable duo as the Tag Team Champions at one point, the involvement of the Judgment Day day effectively turned Dominik heel for the first time in his WWE career, leading him to join the villainous faction. According to R-Truth, Rey Mysterio apparently has no choice but to take it in stride.

In a conversation with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, R-Truth laid out a message for the Hall of Famer and reassured him that he would look over Dominik. He stated:

"Be strong. I am looking over Dom. He is in good hands. We are the Judgment Day Rey. Just keep doing what you're doing. And I'll make sure Dom is taken care of. It is what it is Rey, and the best thing I can say is live, laugh and (gestures a heart) love." [5:25 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo recently questioned WWE's booking decision regarding R-Truth

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was apparently left confused by the creative department's decision to put R-Truth and the Miz in a match against the Judgment Day.

According to Russo, R-Truth should not be squaring off against the faction he is so desperately trying to join. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, he stated:

"I have no idea. Either Priest does something to aid Truth to come out as the babyface, I don't know, bro. I don't understand. I'm having a hard time with this. He believes he's with Judgment Day, he's out there selling the merch, making money, and all this, and yet he's teaming with Miz. I don't understand. Do you?"

Whether R-Truth will eventually be able to wriggle his way into the faction or not is something fans will have to stay tuned for.

