"Beat the living poo out of me"- Former WWE Universal Champion says 'beating' Hulk Hogan was the best moment of his career

WWE Superstar Goldberg recently opened up about one of his best moments in the company.

The Hall of Famer had successful runs in both WWE and WCW. During his time as an active performer, the legend won multiple world championships and established himself as one of the most dominant stars in the industry.

Speaking in an interview on the RomanAtwood podcast, the veteran mentioned that his most memorable night came when he defeated Hulk Hogan in front of a crowd of 45,000. He added that this was an emotional moment for him as when he was being attacked later that night, his Atlanta Falcons teammates came to his aid.

"It was the night I beat Hogan in front of 45,000 people in Atlanta, but it's not for the reason they think it is," said Goldberg. "It's not because I won, it's not because I was the champion, it's not because I beat Scott Hall earlier in the night, or I beat Hulk Hogan that night. It was because at the end of the night when we went off the air the NWO handcuffed me to the corner turnbuckle and beat the living poo out of me right? You know who came to my aid? My Atlanta Falcons teammates (...) that for me was like the coolest thing ever"

The former Universal Champion went on to recall the events of the night and expressed his joy at the experience.

"I'm sitting in the corner like this and I'm just smiling and I'm going, 'man, my whole life I wanted to be Chris Dolman, Jesse Tuggle, Chuck Smith, Dion Sanders, a guy who's looked upon as a success in the NFL and I was there for a short period of time but now as I sit at the top of the world as a wrestler, my peers want to be me and that was absolutely the coolest thing I've ever experienced.'" (1:04:55- 1:06:20)

Check out the Hall of Famer's video below:

Bret Hart recently said that Goldberg should be replaced in the WWE Hall of Fame by Barry Horowitz

Bret Hart recently expressed that Goldberg should be taken out of the WWE Hall of Famer in favor of Barry Horowitz.

While speaking during a fan signing, Hart compared the Hall of Famer to Horowitz and mentioned that the latter is superior in the ring.

"I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with," Hart said.

He further added that the 55-year-old star should be taken out of the WWE Hall of Fame.

"They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out."

