Becky Lynch set to make history on WWE RAW

WWE will continue The Road to WrestleMania XL on tonight's episode of RAW. Becky Lynch will be in action for another history-making performance.

The Man will face Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match on tonight's RAW from Raleigh, NC. Lynch has had to deal with Jax and Liv Morgan while preparing to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. She became the new number-one contender by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Australia last month.

Lynch has several wrestling records under her belt, and she is now set to make history once again. According to WWEStats, unless tonight's match is nixed, the 37-year-old will become the first WWE Superstar in history to compete in two Last Woman Standing matches in her career.

The previous Last Woman Standing match for the Women's Triple Crown Champion came at the all-women's Evolution 2018. Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair that night in just under 29 minutes to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship in the co-main event.

WrestleMania XL build to continue on WWE RAW

Tonight's RAW episode will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina with the latest build for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The company has announced four matches and two segments for tonight's show. Three teams will qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, while the women's division will be highlighted in a Last Woman Standing match.

WWE has announced the following cards for tonight:

Sami Zayn and Intercontinental Champion Gunther sign their WrestleMania XL contract

Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock's comments from The Rock's concert

Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa

Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: Indus Sher vs. Awesome Truth

Last Woman Standing Match: Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch

The Rock is not currently advertised for tonight's RAW, but he will likely address Cody's response on SmackDown. The arena website also has the following stars advertised for tonight: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Jey Uso, and The Judgment Day, among others.

