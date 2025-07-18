"Because I am a bully" - Charles Robinson calls former WWE star a coward after getting his ribs broken by Goldberg

Veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson has called Stevie Richards a bully after the latter claimed that Robinson deserved the Spear he received from Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Spear from Goldberg was originally meant for his opponent, Gunther. However, the Hall of Famer missed and hit Robinson instead, breaking his ribs in the process.

On Instagram, Charles Robinson called out Richards, labeling him a bully and a coward. Richards joined the WWE (WWF) in 1999 on a full-time basis and debuted on the August 15 episode of Saturday Night Heat.

"@stevierichards says I deserved this spear from @goldberg95 at @wwe #snme because I am a bully. Well it looks like he must be the bully and coward since he can’t say it to my face! 😂 #wrestling #beastar #nobullying," wrote Robinson.

Goldberg apologized to Charles Robinson after breaking his ribs

Goldberg issued an apology to Charles Robinson after breaking his ribs at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg praised Robinson and called him "indestructible". He said:

“Yeah, I mean… here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be in there. Charles and I have a long history, and Charles has taken that before, and I might have broken a rib last time, and Charles is a freakin’… he is a, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say ‘Renaissance Man’… that dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that Spear a number of times, a lot of times, actually, and more power to him. Man, I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did.”

Goldberg lost to Gunther in his retirement match that took place at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. He failed to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but had the chance to celebrate with his friends and family after the loss.

