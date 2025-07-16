  • home icon
  • Goldberg issues apology for real-life incident with WWE legend

Goldberg issues apology for real-life incident with WWE legend

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 16, 2025 11:40 GMT
Goldberg has retired. (Image via WWE.com)
Goldberg has retired. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has apologized for an unfortunate moment that took place this past weekend. The former Universal Champion had wrestled his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Da Man unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the match, Goldberg missed a Spear on The Ring General and hit referee Charles Robinson instead. While the spot was planned, the outcome wasn't. The legendary referee revealed he suffered a cracked rib in real life as a result of the Spear.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg issued an apology to Robinson and revealed that he had caused a similar injury to him before. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Lil' Naitch and had asked for him to be a part of his final match:

“Yeah, I mean… here’s the deal. I asked for Charles to be in there. Charles and I have a long history, and Charles has taken that before, and I might have broken a rib last time, and Charles is a freakin’… he is a, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say ‘Renaissance Man’… that dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that Spear a number of times, a lot of times, actually, and more power to him. Man, I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did,” he said. [H/T: ITRWrestling.com]
Despite the cracked rib, Robinson has revealed he will be at SmackDown this Friday. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him a speedy recovery from the injury.

Goldberg rejected WWE's offer to his son

Goldberg spoke about a plethora of topics on The Ariel Helwani Show, with one of them being his son's potential WWE future. Gage is currently playing college football for the University of Colorado, but hasn't ruled out a career in wrestling.

Da Man revealed that WWE offered his son an NIL deal, but it was rejected. The Hall of Famer explained that he turned it down for Gage due to how much money was being offered:

"They tried to give him an NIL [deal], but when I found out how much [money] they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn’t have an idea that it could be in his future," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Gage Goldberg ever steps foot in a WWE ring as a competitor.

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

