WWE official legitimately injured by Goldberg at SNME; breaks silence

A WWE official suffered a legitimate injury at the hands of Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. The show took place last night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The legend battled Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last night. It was the WWE Hall of Famer's last match, and he came up short against The Ring General. The Austrian star choked out the WCW veteran to retain the title.

During the match, referee Charles Robinson was accidentally hit with a Spear by Goldberg. The 61-year-old took to Instagram today to reveal that he suffered a rib injury and humorously blamed Da Man for causing it. Robinson also noted that the injury would not prevent him from serving as a referee next week on WWE SmackDown.

"Thanks @goldberg95! Never fear…I am ALL MAN and I can’t be kept down! I will return for @wwe #smackdown next week in #SanAntonio!" wrote Robinson.

The 58-year-old gave a speech following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it was cut off at the end of the broadcast.

Bill Apter comments on Goldberg's WWE retirement match

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently commented on Goldberg's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Saturday Night's Main Event, Apter revealed that he was underwhelmed by the World Heavyweight Championship match. Apter stated that he wanted to see the legend win and then Rollins cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become champion.

"The end of the match, I didn't want to see that happen. I wanted to see him win and Seth Rollins come out, act like he was faking the injury earlier on, and put in Money in the Bank. So, the match to me on a 1-10 would be, what would you give an 'Oy Vey' for a Goldberg match? It was okay for what it was. I don't know if I can give a number to it just yet." [From 7:46 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Charles Robinson was also brutally attacked by John Cena at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia.

