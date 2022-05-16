"Because you're stupid"- Rhea Ripley reacts after current champion asks her a question on Instagram

Rhea Ripley took a shot at Theory following the events of WWE's recent house show in Florence.

Rhea Ripley recently turned heel by attacking Liv Morgan on RAW. At WrestleMania Backlash, she interfered in Edge's match with AJ Styles, leading to a victory for the WWE Hall of Famer. Moments later, Ripley joined forces with Edge.

At the May 14, 2022 WWE live event in Florence, AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Theory in tag team action. Theory later shared an amusing still from the event, in which The Nightmare can be seen yelling at him. Theory wrote the following in the caption to the picture: "Why you yelling?" Ripley responded to the picture on her Instagram story and bluntly stated: "Because you're stupid."

Check out the screengrab of the story:

Rhea insults Theory on Instagram

Rhea Ripley's new persona has major potential

Ripley has been doing quite well and is getting loud reactions from the WWE Universe. She has been nailing the role of a heel on WWE TV as well as at live events. Ripley's latest heel shtick involves her baiting fans into giving her a high-five and then rejecting it.

Ever since turning on Liv Morgan, Ripley has faced her on WWE TV on one occasion. The duo competed on the May 9, 2022 episode of WWE RAW and the match ended with Ripley forcing Morgan to submit.

Theory is the current United States Champion on WWE RAW. At 24-years-old, the young gun has a long road ahead of him and could possibly become a major star in the distant future. Theory has the right look and mic skills to become a big name in the business and has received major praise from WWE legend John Cena.

Are you enjoying Rhea Ripley's current arc on WWE RAW? What does the future hold for her now that she's a part of Edge's faction?

