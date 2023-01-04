"Becky has heat with Mia Yim now" - Former WWE writer bashes Becky Lynch's "meaningless" match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo bashed Becky Lynch's meaningless match on the latest episode of RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Man and Michin faced Damage CTRL in a two-on-one Handicap match. Lynch came out all by herself to confront Bayley and co. on the show. The former women's champion was asked to get a partner by The Role Model to take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. However, Lynch decided to take on the women's tag team champions alone.

A few minutes into the match, as The Man was in a disadvantageous position, Michin (aka Mia Yim) of The O.C. came out as Lynch's partner. However, this did not work out well, as Becky Lynch and Michin ended up losing.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Lynch and Michin's match against Damage CTRL made no sense to him.

"Becky [Lynch] has heat with Mia Yim now [after losing the match]. I didn't need you to save me, you lost the match for me. That's what Vince Russo would do. This is a meaningless, throw-away house show match that means absolutely zero," Russo said. [45:00-45:18]

Seth Rollins spoke about Becky Lynch's acting career

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins spoke about his wife, Becky Lynch's acting career.

While speaking to WQAD News, The Visionary mentioned The Man's desire to get into the acting business. He added that this is the direction that Lynch wants to go towards.

He also talked about how Lynch's acting career is starting to move up.

"Whether we go wherever she wants to, her acting career is starting to perk up a little bit and that’s where she wants to go, and so if we end up in that direction and that takes us out west, so be it. If not, then here we are,” said Rollins.

Lynch recently returned to WWE after being sidelined with an injury to team up with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at the Survivor Series to help them secure a win against Damage CTRL in a WarGames match.

It will be exciting to see what WWE has in store for Lynch as WrestleMania beckons.

