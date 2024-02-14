Becky Lynch addresses the situation at home with Seth Rollins as they both compete for a coveted spot

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been at the top of their game in WWE for the past few years. The two Superstars have built their dominance and are easily one of the biggest power couples in the industry. However, as WrestleMania draws closer, the two look to main-event the PLE. The Man gave fans some insight into how things are at home, given the situation they are in.

During the WrestleMania XL Kick-Off press conference, Fightful's Sean Ross Sap caught up with the former WWE RAW Women's Champion. He asked her about the situation at home, given that the two stars were fighting for the same spot.

The Man replied by saying that things were great and stated that there was a sense of happy competition at home:

"I think it's a happy competition. because at the end of the day, the best person is going to win, right? But there is nobody that has worked harder for the last 12 years for this company who has taken a lot and put it all on his back and has constantly done it with a great attitude and given his all. So to be able to watch him main event WrestleMania would be incredible. To be able to watch me main event WrestleMania would be incredible because there is no other woman that has done what I have done for the past decade in this company."

What are Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins doing at WrestleMania?

Seth Rollins' Road to WrestleMania seems fairly certain at this point. He will most probably be walking into the PLE as World Heavyweight Champion to defend his title against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match next weekend.

As for Becky Lynch, she will have another shot at punching her ticket to WrestleMania when she competes in the Women's Elimination Chamber match to face either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship.

Becky Lynch has main evented the Show Of Shows once in the past. At WrestleMania 35, she beat Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to capture the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

While The Man got her chance to main-event WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble, The Visionary inserted himself in the main event of WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his MITB briefcase to beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to win his first WWE Championship.

