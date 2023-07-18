Becky Lynch agrees to get embarrassing tattoo across her chest if she loses on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch just agreed to an unthinkable condition tonight on WWE RAW. The star has decided to get a tattoo across her chest if she loses an upcoming match.

The star has not had the best run on WWE RAW for a while, losing to Trish Stratus. She also lost to Zoey Stark last week as well.

On WWE RAW tonight, she demanded that Stratus face her again, but the Hall of Famer refused. She said that Lynch had lost to both her and Stark, and there was no reason for them to spend more time on her, claiming they were moving on.

Lynch was desperate for a match against Stratus and said that she'd do anything for it. Finally, Trish agreed. She said The Man could have the match if she fulfilled some conditions.

She said that Lynch had to defeat Zoey Stark first. If she lost the match against Stark, she would have to get on her knees and say, "Thank you, Trish."

On top of that, if Becky Lynch lost, she would have to get "Thank you, Trish," tattooed across her chest. The Man has agreed to all the conditions.

The star will now need to get a tattoo on her chest if she loses.

